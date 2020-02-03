Rush Limbaugh made the sad announcement today that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. So, naturally, many members of the Tolerant Left have declared open season on him:

I like this — Bяyan (@MurderBryan) February 3, 2020

hell yes — Garbage Ape 🗑 🦧 (@GarbageApe) February 3, 2020

Maybe there is a God … — America Jane (@ProgressiveKaye) February 3, 2020

couldn't happen to a more deserving person. #rushlimbaugh — Mark (@topdown335) February 3, 2020

Just giving the GOP back a little something they always give us. Thoughts and prayers honey pic.twitter.com/I80SdYgQwi — Robert (@LegereRob) February 3, 2020

Keep that to yourself no sympathy from me — ANDY'S SCOTTISH RITE 🇬🇧❤🇺🇸❤🇷🇺❤🇷🇺 (@sasontour1) February 3, 2020

David Koch awaits — 🌹Bernie is my Real Dad (@LegacyZeroYT) February 3, 2020

"I've never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure" Your time is coming you rabid vile white supremacist trash bag. — The Left Independent (@Bboone24Brandon) February 3, 2020

Good. I’d dance on his grave. He’s been one of the most cynical, destructive forces in American public life for almost 30 years. He was Rupert Murdoch in this country before Fox News. He’s poison & we shouldn’t pretend like he’s anything other than what he’s been. — Ellsworth J. Abercrombie IV (@AnyDemIn2020) February 3, 2020

At least he'll get to do oxy again — bruce donohue (@bkthedunes) February 3, 2020

good riddance. — maze cryptid (@MachMinotaur) February 3, 2020

Good, I hope he suffers. — Tom Coca-Cola (@TomCokeIsABlunt) February 3, 2020

Prayers for Rush Please God, kill the bastard slowly and painfully. https://t.co/zH0u5WEE6o — Erik (@erik316wttn) February 3, 2020

Rest in piss — Surprised Face Guy (@SurprisedFace) February 3, 2020

Usually I show compassion, even with the worst people in these scenarios. But being that this is the man who has single handily turned a large portion of our country into uninformed conspiracy theorists that in turn got trump elected…. I have only one reaction to this news: pic.twitter.com/M7Ltw8NOTS — Ben Dover (@BenDoverTrum) February 3, 2020

There’s unfortunately plenty more where all that came from. Thankfully, there are still some decent people on the Left willing to put politics aside and wish Rush well:

Best wishes to Rush Limbaugh. Humanity First! #CaucusForYang — Chris Crosby🧢 (@chriscrosby) February 3, 2020

Never been a Limbaugh fan at all. But I wish him and his family the best and hope he recovers. — Thought Criminal – Independents are the True Left (@thunder0291) February 3, 2020

But they’re few and far between.

Cheering on a cancer diagnosis is about as ghoulish as it gets, but that's your modern leftist today. — eric (@eriContrarian) February 3, 2020

***

Related:

Rick Wilson can’t wish ailing Rush Limbaugh well without throwing in a heaping helping of ‘self-serving, chest-beating pomposity’