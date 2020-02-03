If Chuck Schumer ever retires from politics, he should try his hand at comedy. Because this take on Adam Schiff’s closing speech today is effing hilarious:

That spin is positively Rubin-esque!

If you listened to Adam Schiff’s word salad and thought it was brilliant, you don’t deserve to be taken seriously on anything ever.

