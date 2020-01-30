GOP Sen. Rand Paul had a question. Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t want him to ask it:

Rand Paul submits a question Long pause from the chief justice. John Roberts: "The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 30, 2020

Watch:

Senator @RandPaul sends question to the desk during Impeachment Trial. Chief Justice Roberts: "The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted." pic.twitter.com/CCeB33HnRP — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2020

OK …

According to Paul, here’s what his question was:

My question today is about whether or not individuals who were holdovers from the Obama National Security Council and Democrat partisans conspired with Schiff staffers to plot impeaching the President before there were formal House impeachment proceedings. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

Is that an unreasonable question?

What is wrong with this question, John? https://t.co/21JA035XIB — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 30, 2020

***

Update:

Paul has tweeted his “exact question”:

My exact question was: Are you aware that House intelligence committee staffer Shawn Misko had a close relationship with Eric Ciaramella while at the National Security Council together 1/2 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

and are you aware and how do you respond to reports that Ciaramella and Misko may have worked together to plot impeaching the President before there were formal house impeachment proceedings. 2/2 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 30, 2020

But Paul says his question isn’t about a “whistleblower,” per se: