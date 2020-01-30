GOP Sen. Rand Paul had a question. Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t want him to ask it:

Watch:

Trending

OK …

According to Paul, here’s what his question was:

Is that an unreasonable question?

***

Update:

Paul has tweeted his “exact question”:

But Paul says his question isn’t about a “whistleblower,” per se:

