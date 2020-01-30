When he’s not yukking it up with Rick Wilson and Don Lemon over Trump voters, CNN contributor Wajahat Ali is a very serious person analyzing politics in a very serious way:

What if Trump loses the 2020 election but refuses to leave? He says it was rigged and promotes conspiracy theories and then says it's in the national interest for him to stay? What would Republicans do? — Wajahat "Shaped by the American Coastland" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 30, 2020

This friggin’ guy.

Fortunately, the Republicans’ sentiments in this scenario would be irrelevant. Once a new president is sworn in, Trump would be a threat to the president and arrested. — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) January 30, 2020

Imagine the damage he will do between the election and inauguration though, before he eventually leaves. Imagine how he will rile up the right wing ecosystem with conspiracy theories. I dont think people are seriously considering this scenario. — Wajahat "Shaped by the American Coastland" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 30, 2020

Who’s getting riled up, Wajahat? The fact that you’re “seriously considering” a scenario in which Donald Trump loses and refuses to leave the White House tells us that we shouldn’t take you seriously.

😂 Holy crap. You can't make this ish up. https://t.co/BoJnvuU3XO — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, remind us which party is constantly suggesting that election outcomes that didn’t go their way were due to nefarious forces?

Sounds exactly like the democrat play book for the past 3 years — Caesar Titus (@Gadianton_82) January 30, 2020

This is complete projection / fan fiction. It’s the Democrats that haven’t accepted 2016. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) January 30, 2020

I am so over this nonsense speculation about Trump refusing to abide by election results when the Dems have spent most of the last 3 years pushing the idea that 2016 was illegitimate and now that 2020 might be. Who is really “threatening norms” here? https://t.co/VHIbjXT8zB — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) January 30, 2020

Democrats were literally trashing norms (i.e. Reid and the filibuster) long before Trump was a thing. https://t.co/9LGtUcnp5v — RBe (@RBPundit) January 30, 2020

Haven’t you heard? It’s OK when Dems do it.

But you know, just to be safe, maybe someone should report Ali:

Ali’s tweet is definitely a violation of Twitter’s rules, no?