Adam Schiff already seems to be bracing for the Democrats to lose their impeachment battle, but it may not just be their brand in the legislative branch that suffers. @ComfortablySmug thinks they’re tanking their chances at the presidency, too:

Libs are too dumb to realize the only thing accomplished by impeachment is the public hearing the name Hunter Biden and the number 80,000 a month over and over again Gonna be hilarious when Biden is in the general more damaged than Hillary was — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2020

The fact that is completely uncontested is that Hunter Biden, famed crackhead, was paid $80,000 a month by a corrupt Ukrainian energy company. No ad by the Biden campaign can explain that Hunter was paid that much for his expertise in managing energy companies It's corruption — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2020

Debate one with Trump: – Trump has the stripper holding Hunter's baby in the front row Debate two with Trump: -"Why was Hunter paid 80k a month? Explain that Joe! He was on drugs!!! He was sleeping with his brother's wife, Joe!" Trump WILL do that Dems really want this?? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2020

Oh man … can you imagine?

It's pretty hilarious that Dems let us destroy Warren. Now they're stuck with Burisma Biden and Commie Bernie. There is no middle ground anymore. There are no lifeboats left — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2020

Biden voters would have voted for Warren in the general Bernie voters would have voted for Warren in the general But the idiot Dems let us trick them into killing each other and repeating Bernie vs Hillary, and they fell for it Now they're totally splintered It's amazing — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2020

All the Dems had to do was not be terrible and they just … couldn’t … do it.