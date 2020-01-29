Kate Smith covers “immigration and abortion access” for CBS News. But apparently “covering abortion access” is just a fancy way of saying “is a pro-abort shill”:

And it’s unacceptable that Donald Trump would use a term like “late-term abortion.” Here, let Kate explain:

Don’t mind Kate … she’s just guarding the truth. Or something.

How generous and thoughtful and objective of her.

