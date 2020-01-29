Despite her tasteless tweet following Kobe Bryant’s death, a little sympathy for Felicia Sonmez was at least understandable after the Washington Post suspended her. It seemed kind of excessive.

Yesterday, WaPo managing editor Tracy Grant issued a statement conceding that Sonmez “was not in clear and direct violation of our social media policy”:

Sonmez (and the Washington Post Guild) succeeded in getting WaPo management to admit to having made a mistake, but that wasn’t enough:

Annnnnd there went any sympathy anyone might’ve had for Sonmez. She comes off like an entitled brat in that statement, painting herself as some kind of victim of a grave injustice.

You know what? Felicia Sonmez and the Washington Post deserve each other.

