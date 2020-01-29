Joe Biden is still the presumptive nominee in a lot of people’s minds, but what are you getting if you vote for him? Well, hopefully a VP who will outlive him:
.@JoeBiden: "Whomever I pick” for VP, must “be capable of being president, because I’m an old guy — no I’m serious!” pic.twitter.com/WGnGkNnghI
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2020
Quite the campaign slogan.
Vote for me because I'm gonna die soon…great strategy
— CB1 (@crazyhouse3) January 29, 2020
“I’m gunna die” Vote for me!!
Can’t make this stuff up.
— BChurch (@bcrace12) January 29, 2020
Sweet Jesus https://t.co/rEzbGmsaWp
— Fellatia Hotmezz (@GheyPatriot) January 29, 2020
Then why would we want to elect you?
— chris d (@crsmik1) January 29, 2020
Then why the hell is he running? My God. Save us.
— Katherine (@BoobooOliver) January 29, 2020