GOP senators don’t realize what they’re up against. Because they didn’t count on Resistance warrior Scott Dworkin to hit them where it hurts … with sheet cake:

Imagine walking into your office and being confronted by a sheet cake. A free sheet cake. You’d be quaking in your boots and questioning your decisions, wouldn’t you? Well, wouldn’t you???

Trending

Let them eat cake … and then still vote to acquit Donald Trump.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cakeGOP SenatorsimpeachmentJohn BoltonResistanceScott Dworkinsheet cake