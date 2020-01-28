Rick Wilson’s getting plenty of heat today for his recent Trump-voter-bashing hit on CNN with Wajahat Ali, but at least he can take comfort in knowing that he’s got the support of some quality people. Like … Ilhan Omar:

When your defense of unadulterated elitist BS boils down to Orange Man Bad. Omar also appreciates Ali’s deflection:

And Wilson’s, too, of course:

Isn’t that special?

What a time to be alive.

Congrats on this achievement @TheRickWilson — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) January 28, 2020

I'm so happy they found each other. — David Cleary (@dcnh) January 28, 2020

Now, this is worth stating, too:

BTW, I myself do not wish to be judged solely by an RTs or who RTs me. I'm just pointing out this Moment of Twitter Convergence for your viewing pleasure. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 28, 2020

Obviously Ali and Wilson don’t have control over who retweets them. Still, though, we can’t help but find it interesting that Omar has apparently found some common ground with them and finds their honor worth defending.