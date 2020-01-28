There was a time when “Never Trump” brought something valuable to our political discourse, because, like it or not, there is value in being able to recognize that no man — not even the chosen leader of your party — is infallible.

But somewhere along the way, #NeverTrump became a caricature of itself. Instead of continuing to hold Donald Trump accountable for his mistakes while acknowledging when he does something right and encouraging him to do the right thing, they’ve made it their mission to hate everything he does simply because he’s Donald Trump, even if it’s ultimately the right thing to do. They’re not so much committed to “conserving conservatism” as they are to destroying Trump at any cost, even if that means empowering the Left. And that’s not valuable; it’s just plain sad.

Rick Wilson’s embarrassing and shameful display on CNN is only among the latest in a series of performances in which the once-respectable #NeverTrump lets the mask come crashing to the floor. As one tweeter, @dswhisperer2, so eloquently points out, #NeverTrump has become everything it once professed to oppose:

I was #NeverTrump from the beginning. I loathe the man. I didn’t watch his reality show because I loathe the man. I vehemently and vocally opposed his candidacy. I got harassed and threatened by the AltReich for over a year. I got called a cuck long before most others… — Heather (@dswhisperer2) January 28, 2020

I was truly surprised when he won. But he did win, so I did the adult thing and accepted it. I haven’t changed my mind about Trump. He’s a vulgar, egocentric buffoon. He had a group of supporters who are despicable garbage people. BUT… — Heather (@dswhisperer2) January 28, 2020

Most of his supporters are simply ordinary people who oppose Democrats and their policies and support Republicans and their policies. That doesn’t make them stupid, illiterate, racist, sexist, homophobic bigots. It just means they overlook Trumps bad qualities… — Heather (@dswhisperer2) January 28, 2020

Because what’s important to them is that the economy is booming, we’re not in any new wars. The real world isn’t social media and cable news. I’m now, 3 years later, embarrassed to admit I was #NeverTrump because of what’s happened to the people who represented it… — Heather (@dswhisperer2) January 28, 2020

I’m embarrassed by their vulgar, egocentric buffoonish behavior about Trump and anyone who even mildly agrees with any policy, decision, or action that Trump or any other person supports. — Heather (@dswhisperer2) January 28, 2020

They’re not just #NeverTrump anymore. They’re anti-anything even remotely positive about Trump or anyone who doesn’t sufficiently condemn him. It’s embarrassing and gross and disgusting and I’m sorry I ever liked any of them. — Heather (@dswhisperer2) January 28, 2020

The truth hurts, but that doesn’t make it any less truthful. When your opposition to Donald Trump is based solely on the fact that he’s Donald Trump and not on his policies, your opinion becomes worthless. You don’t deserve to be taken seriously.

Great thread. — Charles Carner, Austere Cult Deplorable (@fredurfnik) January 28, 2020

From a fellow #nevertrump for many of the same reasons who had made a similar journey, thumbs up. — Ven (@music2myear) January 28, 2020

Agree with everything said here. Don’t think I can vote for him still, but the left and #NeverTrump are doing everything they can to force me to do so. — Mark Boone (@markboone219) January 28, 2020

I was also anti-Trump.

I lost 'friends' because of it.

I still think he is too loud, too brash.

But, damn these people who would burn our country down before they lose the chance to rule over us. — Pepe Sauvage (@StatusCro) January 28, 2020

There are two subsets of NeverTrump. The ones who refuse to vote for him, but still identify as Republican and/or conservative. Then there are the ones who seek his political and personal destruction at all costs to the point where they abandon all their principles and decency. — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) January 28, 2020

Criticize Donald Trump’s policies on their merits (or lack thereof). Criticize his demeanor. Those are fair game. What’s not fair is opposing anything and everything he does because you want to destroy him. At that point, the real danger to conservatism is you.