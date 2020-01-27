Won’t someone think of the journalists? All their efforts trying to fan the impeachment flames, and so many people just don’t seem to care:

NBC's discussion on the absolute lack of interest in impeachment. “Nobody cares. It’s the saddest thing ever.” “I was in Iowa and nobody talked about this.” pic.twitter.com/vIWo96NMwG — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) January 27, 2020

The saddest thing ever.

The liberal media unable to move the needle — 420 🚨 (@Cyclingat50) January 26, 2020