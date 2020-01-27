As Twitchy told you, the Supreme Court has ruled 5 to 4 that the Trump administration can enforce new limits on immigrants considered likely to overly rely on government assistance. Well, if only they’d consulted with lawyer and Playboy contributor Amee Vanderpool before making their decision, they might have realized what they’ve just done:

The Statue of Liberty has been canceled, everyone. By the United States Supreme Court!

It’s weird that there are so many people who supposedly understand politics better than we do who seem to believe that a poem on the Statue of Liberty is de facto U.S. immigration policy that supercedes actual U.S. immigration policy.

You’re free to disagree with the SCOTUS decision, of course, but if the basis of your opposition is “The New Colossus” then your opposition doesn’t deserve to be taken seriously.

Sad.

