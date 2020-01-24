It’s no secret that the Washington Post is pretty much all in for Elizabeth Warren and views Bernie Sanders as the devil (at least among the Democratic presidential candidates). But do they really have to make such complete asses of themselves to wage war for Warren?

Apparently the answer is a resounding yes:

MY LATEST: Facebook is inflaming the divides tearing at the Democratic Party. https://t.co/LWxd76AFKz pic.twitter.com/4SHyYMi02j — Craig Timberg (@craigtimberg) January 24, 2020

Bernie Sanders supporters are posting mean memes about Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic presidential candidates on Facebook, and that’s and wreaking havoc on the Democratic Party. That’s what’s hurting society. Stuff like feeding into existing biases and inflaming public passions just didn’t happen before Facebook came along and ruined everything.

Yes the Washington Post never publishes emotionally driven content to attract users. https://t.co/TzEHxbqjKe — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2020

The Washington Post, of course, is innocent of confirming biases, sharpening divisions, and elevating the glib visual logic of memes over reasoned discussion. pic.twitter.com/VHLC8IF3EY — 16 Handles fan accou🎄 (@BasedKashiBar) January 24, 2020

it's true, before Facebook, American politics didn't have any inflamed passions pic.twitter.com/66Lu8SAQcx — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 24, 2020

This is beyond parody… This is the exact model Washington Post uses, they just hate they aren't the ones doing it. pic.twitter.com/t6ElCmGMMb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2020

WaPo doesn’t like anyone else using their divisive “reporting” model? — JC (@jmlucyc) January 24, 2020

Guess not.

Facebook is their competition. Facebook is user-driven. You are their competition. Which is why they hate Facebook, and by default, you. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2020

"Experts who study political speech on facebook" Can you imagine a bigger waste of your time? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2020

Well, to be fair, Washington Post journalists have repeatedly demonstrated that their time isn’t actually all that valuable.

"I Found something here. This 72-year-old Floridian is saying that Obama is a secret muslim and the person below him is telling them to go fuck themselves in all caps and replying with a meme of Trump doggy style on Putin. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2020

young people posting memes on the internet, what a scoop — 100dogarmy (@100dogarmy) January 24, 2020

"Right here.. This person is posting a meme about Warren on Facebook. See it?" pic.twitter.com/eDk5UEs08X — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2020

Can’t have that!

Oh no, NOT THE MEMES!!! — THE™ David iñ Georgia AF (@stormynormy42) January 24, 2020

Democracy dies in darkness, but if we don’t like what people say, bring on the darkness.