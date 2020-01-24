It’s no secret that the Washington Post is pretty much all in for Elizabeth Warren and views Bernie Sanders as the devil (at least among the Democratic presidential candidates). But do they really have to make such complete asses of themselves to wage war for Warren?

Apparently the answer is a resounding yes:

Bernie Sanders supporters are posting mean memes about Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic presidential candidates on Facebook, and that’s and wreaking havoc on the Democratic Party. That’s what’s hurting society. Stuff like feeding into existing biases and inflaming public passions just didn’t happen before Facebook came along and ruined everything.

Trending

Guess not.

Well, to be fair, Washington Post journalists have repeatedly demonstrated that their time isn’t actually all that valuable.

Can’t have that!

Democracy dies in darkness, but if we don’t like what people say, bring on the darkness.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersElizabeth WarrenFacebookMemesWashington Post