As Twitchy told you earlier this week, a father confronted student loan debt forgiveness advocate Elizabeth Warren about her policy screwing over people who were responsible with their money:

A Father confronts @SenWarren Father : My daughter is in school, I saved all my money just to pay student loans Can I have my money back? Warren: of course not Father: so you want to help those who don't save any money and the ones that do the right thing get screwed? pic.twitter.com/EY8M57tj9F — JiveBunny (@JiveBunnyMuzik) January 21, 2020

The guy had a right to be pissed. He worked hard, saved his money responsibly, and Elizabeth Warren’s proposing that he help foot the bill for people who didn’t.

But lefty “activist/filmmaker” Adam Best thinks the guy’s “a complete jerk” for being upset with Warren:

This voter is a complete jerk to Warren, but she keeps her cool even when he gets angry. Compare this to how Biden often lashes out when someone challenges him on the campaign trail. After Trump, we should be eager to elect a poised president who stays calm under pressure. pic.twitter.com/NaSlh5xBJo — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 23, 2020

This voter's argument is absurd, too. I feel for him, but we shouldn't want to block progress just because it didn't happen soon enough to help us individually. That's not how we collectively move forward as a society. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 23, 2020

How is it holding society back to hold people responsible for their own decisions? How is it progress to take someone else’s hard-earned money and give it to someone who hasn’t earned it?

Oh yes, how dare a voter have a question about one of her policies. — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) January 24, 2020

He’s a jerk for asking a reasonable question????? — Katiedid shedid shedidnt (@KShedidnt) January 24, 2020

He's a jerk for pointing out one of the many flaws in forgiving student loan debt? — Joey Rhoads (@jrhowads8) January 24, 2020

The voter wasn't a jerk and made a good point. Warren's plan penalizes those who worked hard and planned ahead. — John Sexton (@verumserum) January 24, 2020

No. He's merely asking what a majority of Americans would like to know. And she has no answer. — Amy (@famousamosquito) January 24, 2020

Never mind the fact that he's right and she has no answer. You're praising her for blowing off a legitimate concern. https://t.co/xuYCzZSvAd — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) January 24, 2020

Sure, questioning why he'll be punished for being responsible is being a jerk, but punishing people for being responsible is totes cool. You don't have to say out loud what the voices in your head keep telling you. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 24, 2020

There’s a jerk in this story, but it’s not that father. It’s Adam Best — and Elizabeth Warren.