As Twitchy told you earlier this week, a father confronted student loan debt forgiveness advocate Elizabeth Warren about her policy screwing over people who were responsible with their money:

The guy had a right to be pissed. He worked hard, saved his money responsibly, and Elizabeth Warren’s proposing that he help foot the bill for people who didn’t.

But lefty “activist/filmmaker” Adam Best thinks the guy’s “a complete jerk” for being upset with Warren:

Trending

How is it holding society back to hold people responsible for their own decisions? How is it progress to take someone else’s hard-earned money and give it to someone who hasn’t earned it?

There’s a jerk in this story, but it’s not that father. It’s Adam Best — and Elizabeth Warren.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam BestElizabeth Warrenjerkstudent loan debtstudent loan debt forgivenessstudent loan forgiveness