Donald Trump is at the March for Life today:

"It is my profound honor to be the first President in history to attend the March For Life." – @realDonaldTrump at the @March_for_Life rally. pic.twitter.com/7CTrTZlxiG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 24, 2020

But you’d never know it if you were watching CNN or MSNBC.

Fox News & Fox Business broadcasting Trump’s remarks to #MarchForLife. CNN & MSNBC….are not. pic.twitter.com/DqA7X7DDxM — Sarah Dolan Schneider (@sarahedolan) January 24, 2020

CNN and MSNBC is not airing Trump's speech at March for Life as they are focused on impeachment. Fox News is airing the speech. pic.twitter.com/0s3BTOlqsQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 24, 2020

MSNBC and CNN airing Adam Schiff's presser, Fox News airing Trump's speech at March for Life. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 24, 2020

Priorities.

Weird, right?

They'll air an empty podium but not a speech about babies. Sick. https://t.co/UHAKElsc8t — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) January 24, 2020

Keeping the left ignorant. — Zeno (@slickrock86) January 24, 2020

Update:

Oh, wait. Hold up, you guys. CNN didn’t completely ignore Trump’s speech at the March for Life:

Video: Credit to @CNN, @JakeTapper, @WolfBlitzer, and @KristenhCNN for giving 2 minutes and 1 second to President Trump's address to the @March_For_Life after his speech ended. Tapper noted Trump was "making history" as the first POTUS to address the event in-person #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/agZ5gBvRXq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 24, 2020

Well, two minutes and one second is something, at least. Nice of them to take a brief break from regurgitating the same impeachment talking points to let their viewers know that some people out there care about unborn babies.