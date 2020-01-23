If you thought Tulsi Gabbard was going to sit back after filing a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton … well, she’s not going to do that. Gabbard’s lawsuit took some well-aimed shots at Clinton, and today’s she’s back for another round:

I love our country. I’ve served as a soldier for nearly 17 years, deployed twice to the Middle East, and served in Congress for over 7 years. If Hillary & allies can destroy my reputation by implying I am a traitor to the country I love, they can do it to anyone. #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/4t9jAyAgGk — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 23, 2020

Tulsi Gabbard didn’t just come to play; she came to slay.

I will fight alongside you, all the way to the convention. pic.twitter.com/rAKJxHKrln — Alan Myron 🌺🧢🔥🔮☂️ (@AlanMyron) January 23, 2020

Stick it to Hillary! — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) January 23, 2020

It should go without saying that Gabbard’s surgical strikes at Hillary Clinton (which Clinton deserves, to be sure) don’t quite cancel out the fact that Gabbard’s got some serious baggage, particularly when it comes to foreign policy. But we’d also be lying if we said it didn’t warm the cockles of our hearts to watch her stand up to Hillary Clinton. It really is a joy to behold.