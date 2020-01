Donald Trump has plenty of fans in this country, but not all of them are as devoted to spreading his message as this guy:

That is a real fan. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/1JWyoyiidW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

No matter what you think of Donald Trump, it’s hard to argue that he doesn’t piss off snowflakes on a regular basis.