Would it kill journalists reporting on guns to know what the hell they’re dealing with? Because if they’re not careful, they might actually kill someone else.

Townhall senior writer and Marine Julio Rosas was watching a report from VICE’s Motherboard and what he saw sent his jaw crashing to the floor:

Still can't get over that a Vice reporter, in a video on "smart guns" helping prevent accidental shootings, decided to it was a good idea to point a Thompson, that had a drug mag in, at his cameraman, pull the trigger, and then say, "I didn't think it was going to do that." pic.twitter.com/O3M3kLd0Ag — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 23, 2020

Why did the guy standing there let him!?! — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 23, 2020

He's one of them alphabet bois. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 23, 2020

ATF dude's reaction: yeah, uh huh. If it was me: pic.twitter.com/izOFjxsdfn — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 23, 2020

I straight up would have just thrown the camera at his face. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 23, 2020

Hey @VICE, what the absolute f**k? This guy just pointed a firearm at his camera person and pulled the trigger. 3 rules: Never point a gun at something you aren’t willing to destroy. Finger off trigger until ready to fire. Treat every gun like it’s loaded. Broke all 3. pic.twitter.com/MzwVUa66ZF — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 23, 2020

Oooof. No wonder why they butcher reporting on firearms. #BadForm — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 23, 2020

These are the people who should be nowhere near a firearm and definitely not writing about them or giving any advice about them whatsoever. — 🇺🇸 Defeat The Left 🇺🇸 (@AlexDavid1776) January 23, 2020