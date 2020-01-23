Would it kill journalists reporting on guns to know what the hell they’re dealing with? Because if they’re not careful, they might actually kill someone else.

Townhall senior writer and Marine Julio Rosas was watching a report from VICE’s Motherboard and what he saw sent his jaw crashing to the floor:

Ummm …

Trending

Here are some letters from the alphabet: W, T, and F.

Looks like someone needs to beat the sh*t out of everyone involved in that report.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ATFdrum magazinegungun safetygunsJulio RosasMotherboardThompson gunVice