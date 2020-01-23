As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart tweeted out a “convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News”:

The tweet racked up over 4,000 retweets. As of this post’s publication, it has over 10,000 retweets (and over 40,000 likes). Which is fine, except for one thing: Lockhard made the whole thing up.

It’s OK, because it was just “satire,” you guys:

Trending

If it’s just “satire,” Joe, then two can play this game. And Carpe Donktum came to play:

Nicely done.

Oh, snap!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @CarpeDonktumAdam SchiffCarpe DonktumCNNfakeJoe Lockhartsatire