UnSlut Project founder Emily Lindin isn’t ” at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault/harassment allegations,” so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that she’s not concerned about generations of women deciding to murder their unborn babies:

“Abortion is normal, and for many of us, abortion is just one of the many things we have in common with our parents.” — ⁦@ameliagiller⁩ #shoutyourabortion #RoevWade https://t.co/3q2cBDFkfJ — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) January 22, 2020

Danielle Campoamor writes in Teen Vogue:

The attacks on abortion access are scary, but just as people didn’t start having abortions when Roe became precedent, people will not stop having abortions no matter what happens to Roe. Abortion is part of how we plan our families, it allows us to shape our lives, and for 59 percent of people who have abortions, it helps us care for the children we already have. Abortion is a common experience that family members share — a fact I realized when I told my mom that I was pregnant and wanted to have an abortion, only for her to tell me about the abortion she had before giving birth to me. I wouldn’t exist if my mom didn’t have access to abortion care when she needed it, and my two sons, ages five and one, wouldn’t exist if I was denied the abortion I had when I wasn’t ready, willing, or able to become a mom. Roe v. Wade doesn’t just protect abortion access; it makes it possible for us to shape our families throughout generations. As children we share countless stories with our parents, from magical ones born from our young imaginations to stories of painful breakups, horrible bosses, and fantastic first dates when we’re adults. We also share stories of our abortions. Like me, the following people shared their abortion story and had it met by another. Abortion is normal, and for many of us, abortion is just one of the many things we have in common with our parents.

No. No no no. Danielle’s approach to abortion is severely warped — and Emily Lindin is endorsing it wholeheartedly.

Just here for the ratio, ghoul girl. — Fred (@FredRevived) January 22, 2020

It’s well deserved.

It will never, NEVER be normal for a woman to kill her child, regardless of state of development or geographical location. — Natalie (@OKHomeopath) January 22, 2020

Agreed. Abortion is not a mother killing her child. It’s often a mother making the decision to be able to provide for an existing child or children. — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) January 22, 2020

Apparently that’s what Emily tells herself to sleep at night.

"Abortion is normal for women who are too irresponsible to make good decisions regarding their own bodies and who just want someone else to fix the issue they caused." — Morg3n (@Morg3n_) January 22, 2020

Abortion almost always IS the most responsible decision to make about one’s own body. Pregnancy is incredibly dangerous. Forced childbirth is physical and emotional torture. That’s not “pro-life.” — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) January 22, 2020

WTF.

I'm pro-choice and this sounds highly…ABNORMAL…to me. Abortion isn't "normal". It's a personal choice when they (both people) feel it's the right choice for them for their circumstances.

But it's not how you've phrased it. This makes the choice movement sound unintelligent. — April Hunter (@AprilHunter) January 22, 2020

People who need to feel safe/comfortable choosing abortion should not be told it’s an “abnormal” decision or procedure — when it’s not. About 1/4 of U. S. women will have an abortion before the age of 45, yet we pretend it’s this rare, terrible thing. The stigma is the problem. — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) January 22, 2020

Killing babies isn’t the problem; the stigma surrounding killing babies is the problem. Makes sense.

I don't understand how someone could have so low of a personal worth that they actually support their mother's right to silence them before they had a voice. 0% of people who support abortion were successfully aborted. Seems hypocritical at best. — Ross Moore (@rossmoore73) January 22, 2020

You call it low self-worth. I call it trusting one’s mother with reproductive freedom. I believe my mother deserves reproductive freedom, and I respect my mother enough to know she made the right choice, given her freedom to do so. — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) January 22, 2020

Good Lord.

There's a difference between "is normal" and "has been normalized". — Matt Long (@AhoyMagpie) January 22, 2020

It’s not been normalized, and that’s the problem. There’s a huge stigma around a very common and necessary life experience. — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) January 22, 2020

Taking a life is a “necessary life experience”?!

Excuse me? “Just one of the many things we have in common with our PARENTS”? — magalopes (@mlwelch31) January 22, 2020

It’s anything but normal. — Sierra Charlie☘️ ن ✝️❌ 🇺🇸🇮🇪⚓️ #Israel (@Llyrin) January 22, 2020

Murdering babies is not "normal". — Tommy Lambert (@TommyLambertOKC) January 22, 2020

"Owning slaves was normal. In fact it was one of the many things folks had in common with their parents". See where this can go? Normal is not a synonym for right or okay. Whether abortion is normal or not has zero bearing on the fact that it kills humans. — Russ Lawrence (@RussLaw37) January 22, 2020

The murder of the unborn born is normal? You have a dark soul & I feel very sorry for you! — JEFF (@WIMSJ) January 22, 2020

Murder for selfishness.

No better than murdering a spouse to get out of a marriage. — Trail Bum (@TrailBum2) January 22, 2020

This is ghoulish. “Safe, legal, and rare” =/= “shout your abortion.” — Voluntary Zis (@TheVoluntaryZis) January 22, 2020

"Abortion is normal" is not an appropriate message to send to young women and girls. Abortion is a very difficult decision that is in no way the norm, nor should it ever be. It should be the last choice, preferably not chosen at all. — Paul Marketos (@MarketosPaul) January 22, 2020

"My mom killed her baby, and so did I." I'd call Teen Vogue evil but you'd only take it as a compliment. — Virginia Plain (@VirginiaPlain00) January 22, 2020

It's ALWAYS the ones already here that endorse abortion for others. Moloch must be pleased with his followers. — Slick the Bougie Chick (@navychick1993) January 22, 2020

***

Related:

Jessica Valenti celebrates Roe v. Wade anniversary by saluting her mother for fighting for abortion and looking forward to her own daughter doing the same