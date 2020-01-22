So, Joe Biden had an interesting encounter recently with CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe. Check it out:
Biden comes very close to fully freaking out on @edokeefe pic.twitter.com/0OTH3aSTnM
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2020
Weird stuff from Biden here pic.twitter.com/mjReU8SoHp
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 22, 2020
We don’t know how weird it is. It is Joe Biden, after all.
Why is Joe Biden committing assault and battery on members of the press? https://t.co/zGUrV1M8bi
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 22, 2020
Surely this is an assault on the free press worthy of several days of breathless coverage. https://t.co/3hchyWWjJQ
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 22, 2020
We’ll see.
Even grabbed and assaulted him.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2020
In the meantime, we might as well have fun with it.
— Matthew Libman (@MattLibman) January 22, 2020
A horned lizard only attacks when it feels threatened. pic.twitter.com/mEZNH51dfa
— matt (@MattsIdeaShop) January 22, 2020
Omg this reporter looks like all the girls/women Biden touches… that uncomfortable smile… 😒
— 🇺🇸 (@lovemylife81) January 22, 2020
"Whywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhywhy" – Joe Biden
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 22, 2020
I see this is going well
— Sen Bhapiro (@watertaster) January 22, 2020
What in the hot mess was that?
— Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) January 22, 2020
Looks like it’s time for an intervention!
— Geno Norvell (@GenoNorvell) January 22, 2020
A reporter needs to ask Bernie Sanders if he believes Joe Biden should drop out of the race because his brain is melting and his eye could pop again
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 22, 2020
We should honestly just be thankful no one got bit. https://t.co/sgpDMo7Kyc
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2020
That’s true.
That’s actually good news for us.
And a new meme arrives. https://t.co/arvIv1x7tT
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) January 22, 2020
We’ll leave you with this:
Remix pic.twitter.com/7piKkZabjF
— Krian Brassenstein (@KBrassenstein) January 22, 2020
Has a good beat, and you can dance to it!