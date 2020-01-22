It’s Day 2 of the Senate impeachment trial, and House impeachment manager Adam Schiff is as righteously indignant as ever:

Rep. Adam Schiff: Ukraine military aid was "designed to help Ukraine defend itself from the Kremlin's aggression. More than 15,000 Ukrainians have died fighting Russian forces and their proxies. 15,000." https://t.co/C7AyPvvSTr pic.twitter.com/PUmMDzRcy1 — ABC News (@ABC) January 22, 2020

Adam Schiff thinks we’re all stupid.

Lol — Matthew Battle (@librab103) January 22, 2020

Just because the media took an eight-year nap doesn’t mean the rest of us were asleep.

Then why didn't the Obama administration send offensive aide? https://t.co/cqspamC0ur — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2020

Never mind Russia getting the balls to invade Ukraine in the first place but I guess we're just skipping over that. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2020

Guess so!

I don’t remember the Dems being too upset when Obama allowed Putin to take Crimea, or when Obama refused to arm Ukraine…hmmm — Ourbz (@UrbanOlaf) January 22, 2020

Anyone here old enough to remember when Russia invaded Ukraine and President Peace Prize refused to arm the Ukrainians? — Impeachapalooza (@NuclearHerbs) January 22, 2020

Pepperidge Farm remembers:

They were denied, by the way. — Justice100 (@Justice10016) January 22, 2020

Well, shoot.

Weird this wasn't a talking point when we let Russia have Crimea and didn't send them any defensive military aid in the past administration. — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) January 22, 2020

Strange then, Obama refused to provide the lethal aide Trump came through with. — Dupont (@FaireDupont) January 22, 2020

Unlike Barack Obama, Donald Trump actually sent them something useful. So …

Then why aren’t they impeaching Obama? — Daddy Zach (@NatteringNinny) January 22, 2020