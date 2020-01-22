It’s Day 2 of the Senate impeachment trial, and House impeachment manager Adam Schiff is as righteously indignant as ever:
Rep. Adam Schiff: Ukraine military aid was "designed to help Ukraine defend itself from the Kremlin's aggression. More than 15,000 Ukrainians have died fighting Russian forces and their proxies. 15,000." https://t.co/C7AyPvvSTr pic.twitter.com/PUmMDzRcy1
— ABC News (@ABC) January 22, 2020
Adam Schiff thinks we’re all stupid.
Lol
— Matthew Battle (@librab103) January 22, 2020
Just because the media took an eight-year nap doesn’t mean the rest of us were asleep.
Then why didn't the Obama administration send offensive aide? https://t.co/cqspamC0ur
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2020
Never mind Russia getting the balls to invade Ukraine in the first place but I guess we're just skipping over that.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2020
Guess so!
I don’t remember the Dems being too upset when Obama allowed Putin to take Crimea, or when Obama refused to arm Ukraine…hmmm
— Ourbz (@UrbanOlaf) January 22, 2020
Anyone here old enough to remember when Russia invaded Ukraine and President Peace Prize refused to arm the Ukrainians?
— Impeachapalooza (@NuclearHerbs) January 22, 2020
Pepperidge Farm remembers:
September 2014:https://t.co/tNPNjHDM7u
— Justice100 (@Justice10016) January 22, 2020
They were denied, by the way.
— Justice100 (@Justice10016) January 22, 2020
Well, shoot.
Weird this wasn't a talking point when we let Russia have Crimea and didn't send them any defensive military aid in the past administration.
— Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) January 22, 2020
Strange then, Obama refused to provide the lethal aide Trump came through with.
— Dupont (@FaireDupont) January 22, 2020
Unlike Barack Obama, Donald Trump actually sent them something useful. So …
Then why aren’t they impeaching Obama?
— Daddy Zach (@NatteringNinny) January 22, 2020
sounds like Schiff is impeaching the wrong President.
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 22, 2020
Ummmm
cc: @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/ih4306LSQ9
— Evil Lord Xenu (@Evil_lord_Xenu) January 22, 2020