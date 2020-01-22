Ted Cruz is pretty good at this whole Twitter thing. So when Claire McCaskill came to own him:

"I'm trying to think of what Ted Cruz has successfully done." –@clairecmc, OWNING it. — M.S. Bellows, Jr. (@msbellows) January 22, 2020

He was ready for her:

Won reelection in 2018 https://t.co/wklsxoamJi — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 22, 2020

Ooo, snap! We felt that one from here.

🔥 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 22, 2020

Hot Damn Zodiac, you just keep adding to your victim list! — Jake Dylans (@JakeDylans) January 22, 2020

pic.twitter.com/hPdMeIL3Q4 — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) January 22, 2020