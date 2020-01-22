If you haven’t been following the Senate impeachment trial so far — and we wouldn’t really blame you — here’s how it’s been going, according to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz:
If you have the facts, you bang the facts.
If you have the law, you bang the law.
If you don't have either, you bang the table.
Today, we've seen a whole lot of table banging. pic.twitter.com/ez6HZtvu7y
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 22, 2020
And there you have it.
Is this a rap? https://t.co/NN1sjmxULM
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 22, 2020
It might as well be. Kinda catchy, no?
'Bang the facts' and 'Bang the law' should become commonplace phrases. https://t.co/0BiRZACsCG
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 22, 2020
They just might.
Really just handing PornHub the name of its future XXX impeachment parody https://t.co/huzUKfj9ds
— Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) January 22, 2020
Eh … worth it.