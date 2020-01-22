Yesterday, John Harwood was proud to announce that he was embarking on a new chapter in his career, joining CNN as White House correspondent:

some personal news: this is my first day at @CNN as White House Correspondent. honored and proud to join a team of journalists I’ve admired for so long — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 21, 2020

We give Harwood and CNN a hard time around here, but honestly, we’ve got to hand it to them: they go together like peas and carrots. Or apples and bananas, if you will.

For proof of that, look no further than this supercut from Grabien founder and editor Tom Elliott:

Says it all, doesn’t it?

Ladies and gentlemen, meet CNN's new White Correspondent. https://t.co/mMeOgKDwLt — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) January 22, 2020

They really are a match made in fake news heaven.