Yesterday, John Harwood was proud to announce that he was embarking on a new chapter in his career, joining CNN as White House correspondent:

We give Harwood and CNN a hard time around here, but honestly, we’ve got to hand it to them: they go together like peas and carrots. Or apples and bananas, if you will.

For proof of that, look no further than this supercut from Grabien founder and editor Tom Elliott:

Says it all, doesn’t it?

They really are a match made in fake news heaven.

