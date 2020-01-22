Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dedicated a great deal of time to shaming the Trump administration for the dire situation in Puerto Rico.

Yet you’ve blamed the president and this administration for this nightmare since day one. I’ll not hold my breath while you draft your apology. — WarriorMama (@warriormama1019) January 22, 2020

But now that we know that aid’s actually been sitting in Puerto Rican warehouses instead of getting delivered to the people who need it, how will she spin it to still make the U.S. the bad guy?

Like this:

What is happening in Puerto Rico is horrifying. From withholding relief aid to local & federal corruption, there is a lack of accountability, rooted in colonial status, that’s costing people their lives. It’s dehumanizing, unjust, & exhausting. It’s personal. I’ve lost family. https://t.co/Vs5MqQl69K — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2020

On the fed level, the colonial status of the island means that the gov makes decisions for millions who lack voting power – administration w/o representation. Too often, that means it’s up to a handful of members who are willing to take up PR as our unofficial 2nd district. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2020

.@NydiaVelazquez is leading on getting the hospital in Vieques rebuilt. I spent much of last year securing cleanup funds for those getting cancer from fmr US bombing. CHC hounds FEMA on recovery. But the difficulty in Congress stays in colonial status.https://t.co/yO9zfeuBi7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2020

Ah, so the problems in Puerto Rico are because “colonial status” and have nothing to do with rampant government corruption.

Well, we’ll give AOC this much: She’s nothing if not predictable.

I'm old enough to remember, you blamed Donald Trump for the for obvious local government corruption in Puerto Rico… — Jesse Oppenheimer (@Godchosenones) January 22, 2020

" Rooted in Colonial status". Keep that bar low. Never hold people accountable for their actions. Shame those who do. We see you. — Nunyabizness (@Normaki59964998) January 22, 2020

Don't blame crooked pols on "colonial status." — Davret (@FloMartinSec) January 22, 2020

PR has been corrupt for many years. They need to clean house themselves. Many good people live there and get screwed by their own government officials — Single Barrel Bob (@BobbyZ256) January 22, 2020

It's almost like governments are inept at best, corrupt at worst. Let's make government bigger, right???? — Dirty Steve (@Bogus_Sting) January 22, 2020

If that's how you feel, why ON EARTH would you want the govt to be bigger and have more power? It's like hiring a known child molester to babysit your kids. Makes no sense — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) January 22, 2020

It makes sense if you’re a fraud like AOC.

There are still warehouses filled with undistributed supplies. Why not go down there and get it done instead of whining on Twitter? — Jim Mattor (@jimmattor) January 22, 2020

Because whining is really the only thing she’s good at. Well, that and lying through her teeth.