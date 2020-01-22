It’s been a while since we last checked in on Evan McMullin … what’s he up to these days?
And… it's morning. First tweet I see is from Evan McMullin. I consider that a bad omen. 😴☕️
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 22, 2020
McMullin tweeted this one out a short time later, but waking up and seeing this would definitely make us want to go back to bed:
Without hyperbole, the governing philosophy of contemporary Republican leaders is to destroy the Republic in order to gain indefinite partisan advantage.
— Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) January 22, 2020
Well, at least he didn’t use hyperbole.
"Without" https://t.co/odhczJOfZ6
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 22, 2020
just cause you *say* it isn’t hyperbole doesn’t mean it isn’t hyperbole 😂
— 04pistons (@04pistons1) January 22, 2020
Honestly, how do guys like Evan McMullin have the energy to tweet when they’re always hyperventilating?
Lol
— St. Antonio (@LoneStarTexian) January 22, 2020
Now do contemporary democratic leaders
— Greg Wright (@granlebodaju) January 22, 2020