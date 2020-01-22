And you thought the metal detector in the Senate press gallery was bad. Wait until you see what brave firefighters like CNN’s Manu Raju are up against today:

Oh, the humanity!

Trending

We had no idea things had gotten this bad.

Do we detect a hint of sarcasm? You bet we do.

You’re really working hard to live up to that “Liberal Hack” label, eh, Manu?

Parting food for thought:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNIDimpeachment trialjournalistsliberal hackManu Rajusecurity