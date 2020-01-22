Paging Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy, and the rest of the Media Defense Brigade! Chuck Schumer has basically just declared war on the most popular news network in America:

How dare he! Are the Guardians of Truth going to just let Schumer get away with that?

Jim Acosta should write a book about this.

