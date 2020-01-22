Paging Brian Stelter, Oliver Darcy, and the rest of the Media Defense Brigade! Chuck Schumer has basically just declared war on the most popular news network in America:

Sen. Schumer: "White House counsel resorted to the kind of histrionics you see on Fox News evening broadcasts rather than any sober-minded arguments that could persuade thoughtful senators." #TrumpImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/Jxl6DcxEsg — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2020

How dare he! Are the Guardians of Truth going to just let Schumer get away with that?

Woah! How dare he attack journalists? https://t.co/LxgoRujlDM — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 22, 2020

Attacking the press? The horror! — Sports Ball (@balling_it) January 22, 2020

An unconscionable attack on a free press! #Harumph — I'm the only free man on this train! (@ScottCFarquhar) January 22, 2020

🙋🏻‍♂️I was told, an attack on the Free Press is an attack on Freedom itself. — Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) January 22, 2020

This is not normal. Schumer just committed a direct attack against our democracy. https://t.co/WYd3convDg — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 22, 2020

Wow attacking the free press. Dangerous time to tell the truth — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) January 22, 2020

Jim Acosta should write a book about this.