Well, it’s official: Michael Avenatti, the onetime Democratic presidential hopeful for media firefighters, is behind bars. Avenatti is reportedly being held in the same cell that once housed El Chapo, in the same facility that once housed the late Jeffrey Epstein.

That news just didn’t sit well at all with actor and singer Jason Dottley, who wasn’t shy about voicing his outrage:

Beyond, you guys. Just beyond.

Trending

We’re living under an authoritarian regime. God help us.

Over to you, Jason:

His bad, guys! Never mind.

Probably a good idea.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dictatorsEl ChapoJason DottleyMIchael Avenattiprison