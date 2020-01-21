Yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had some thoughts on the issues of the day. For some reason, she decided to share them with other people who can hear her. She weighed in on the gun rights rally in Richmond, declared the Democratic Party to be “center-conservative,” and sounded off on greedy billionaire businessmen:

Nobody understands the cost of starting and running a business like AOC!

And keep talking, she did. She just couldn’t help totally spoiling her endgame:

“I don’t want your money as much as we want your power. The people, not me.”

AOC’s right that it’s gonna get clipped. It should be. Because if ever there was a quote that summed up AOC and the socialist Left’s agenda in this country, that’s it.

