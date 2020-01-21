Yesterday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had some thoughts on the issues of the day. For some reason, she decided to share them with other people who can hear her. She weighed in on the gun rights rally in Richmond, declared the Democratic Party to be “center-conservative,” and sounded off on greedy billionaire businessmen:

AOC on why successful businessmen don’t deserve their wealth: “You didn’t make those widgets! You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real modern-day slavery; you made that money off the backs of undocumented people …" pic.twitter.com/Y2w3nSfezo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

Nobody understands the cost of starting and running a business like AOC!

Because Amazon was just dreamed up and installed into what it is today overnight without risk, time, sweat, knowledge, shoe leather, sleepless nights, meetings, negotiations, contracts, testing, re-vamping… 🙄🤨 — L Michaels (@VikingPict) January 20, 2020

The best part is that the best argument against AOC is letting her just keep talking. https://t.co/J82qB1bK43 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2020

And keep talking, she did. She just couldn’t help totally spoiling her endgame:

AOC says she wants this clip getting out there: pic.twitter.com/qV8sTcxqqM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

“I don’t want your money as much as we want your power. The people, not me.”

AOC’s right that it’s gonna get clipped. It should be. Because if ever there was a quote that summed up AOC and the socialist Left’s agenda in this country, that’s it.

Because they, Democrat "socialists," want power. She just admitted it! — Stephen Brown (@ncstatefan42) January 21, 2020

Not the first in history to want to seize all the power (for the people, of course). Usually works out well…. https://t.co/K0qCIu3fSj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 21, 2020

Funny how she thinks it's better that she's "just" saying the government wants "your power" on behalf of "the people." As if that's not just as Orwellian. https://t.co/6c5Bq704of — Samantha Harris (@samk_harris) January 21, 2020

Spoken like a true totalitarian statist dictator. — Liberty Doc (@libertydoc82) January 21, 2020

This is LITERALLY how every totalitarian in the history of mankind started. I am not even joking. "I am gaining power so the people can speak! Trust me…I'll give up that power once I garner it!"@AOC https://t.co/lAuV0vC0Bo — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 21, 2020