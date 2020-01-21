Former Democratic congressional candidate from Florida Pam Keith had some kind words for Kellyanne Conway on Conway’s birthday yesterday. Just kidding! She mocked Conway’s looks:

Can you believe KellyAnne is 53 today? I turned 51 in Nov. And I’m not even wearing a drop of makeup. pic.twitter.com/7KsD370c2u — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) January 20, 2020

That’s good, because no amount of makeup could cover up the fact that you’re terrible, Pam.

I'm a fan of yours and an ardent critic of hers but you are better than this tweet implies. — Corbie Coy (@corbiecoy) January 20, 2020

No. No she isn’t.

Believe me… I’m no fan of KellyAnne, but I’m even less a fan of women criticizing each other’s looks. Especially when it’s age shaming. — Robin Lee (@OneRobin) January 20, 2020

Your insides make you far uglier than anything else. How 'feminist' of you to criticize another woman's looks because you hate her. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) January 21, 2020