As Twitchy told you earlier, the Resistance recently unveiled a new nickname for Mitch McConnell: “Midnight Mitch.” Pretty lame compared to the likes of “Cocaine Mitch” and “The Grim Reaper,” right? But CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger may have redeemed them somewhat with this one:

New McConnell nickname! "Machiavelli Mitch, maybe?" – Gloria Borger pic.twitter.com/KPu2nP21cL — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 21, 2020

John King chuckled, but it’s McConnell who’ll be having the last laugh.

On CNN earlier @GloriaBorger referred to Mitch McConnell as “Machiavelli Mitch.” Another excellent nickname. H/t @ltthompso pic.twitter.com/hzWBxl2aR5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 21, 2020