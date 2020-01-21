Yesterday, Donald Trump marked the third anniversary of his inauguration:

Pro-MMA fighter Conor McGregor celebrated, too:

Trending

Uh-oh …

You know what this means, right?

Well, if McGregor didn’t get canceled for his bizarre back-and-forth with Floyd Mayweather, he may ride this one out after all.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Conor McGregorDonald Trumpmma