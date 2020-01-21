Yesterday, Donald Trump marked the third anniversary of his inauguration:

It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

Pro-MMA fighter Conor McGregor celebrated, too:

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

Uh-oh …

You have been kicked in the head too many times. — Palmer Kartney (@DGinLBC) January 21, 2020

oh conor – so heartbreaking – — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 21, 2020

You know what this means, right?

Ladies & gentlemen, I regret to inform you that Conor McGregor is now CANCELED. https://t.co/SeownHISrh — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 21, 2020

Well, if McGregor didn’t get canceled for his bizarre back-and-forth with Floyd Mayweather, he may ride this one out after all.