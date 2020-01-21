Something seems very familiar about this election cycle. We can’t quite put our finger on it … but @ComfortablySmug can:

Democrats spent 2016 refusing to acknowledge that Hillary Clinton was toxic, and it blew up in their faces. And now, as long as they continue to downplay Joe Biden’s Hunter Biden problem, they’re setting themselves up to lose with their most mainstream presidential candidate. It’s déjà vu all over again!

