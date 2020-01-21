Something seems very familiar about this election cycle. We can’t quite put our finger on it … but @ComfortablySmug can:

Dems in 2016: "If we ignore Hillary's corruption, it will go away. We can just play fact check police and beat Trump!" Dems in 2020: "If we ignore Biden's corruption, it will go away. We can just play fact check police and beat Trump!" — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 21, 2020

Democrats spent 2016 refusing to acknowledge that Hillary Clinton was toxic, and it blew up in their faces. And now, as long as they continue to downplay Joe Biden’s Hunter Biden problem, they’re setting themselves up to lose with their most mainstream presidential candidate. It’s déjà vu all over again!

The definition of insanity … 🤪 — Super Majority 2020 (@lovegoesforth) January 21, 2020

History is repeating itself. — Dark Energy Alison🏳️‍🌈 (@RealAlisonPoole) January 21, 2020

the role of Anthony Weiner will be portrayed by Hunter Biden — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 21, 2020

Snort.