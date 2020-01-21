As if our stunning and brave journalists haven’t already been put through enough, now they have to contend with — gasp! — metal detectors:

We never thought we’d live to see the day.

Adam Jentleson’s not a journalist, just Harry Reid’s former deputy chief of staff. But he’s still outraged on journalists’ behalf:

Is there no end to their suffering?

Any survivors deserve a Purple Heart. At the very least.

It’s going to be something.

