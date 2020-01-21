As if our stunning and brave journalists haven’t already been put through enough, now they have to contend with — gasp! — metal detectors:

My view of the opening of the Senate impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/nHuj60DhBb — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) January 21, 2020

A magnetometer has now been installed inside the Senate Press Gallery for the rest of the impeachment trial limiting Capitol Hill press access to Senate chamber. https://t.co/RvEdvFioaA https://t.co/nPfLUesbfI — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 21, 2020

We never thought we’d live to see the day.

Installing a magnetometer means the Senate trial will have a soundtrack of “beep, beep, beep” as 90+ reporters walk in and out all day. There is no additional safety or security brought by bringing such a device into reporter work space — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) January 14, 2020

Just some context on @APAndrewTaylor’s photo — there has never been a metal detector in the press gallery. It is now more difficult for reporters to enter the Senate chamber than for White House pool reporters to enter the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/rMphGap0xL — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 21, 2020

"The magnetometer means reporters must wait in line to enter and leave the chamber, something that will undoubtedly cause a noisy disruption to what is supposed to be a solemn trial and a delay in the public receiving info about what is happening in the chamber," @sarahdwire says — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 21, 2020

No electronics are allowed in the chamber. If scores of reporters have to go through magnetometer every time we leave to report the news it will hamper the ability to both witness what’s going on & report it in real-time. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2020

Press restrictions include velvet-rope pens corralling reporters during the trial, a magnetometer slowing access to the Senate chamber and limiting access to senators near elevators — a key gathering spot. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2020

A new and unprecedented addition to the Senate Press Gallery for the impeachment trial: Credentialed reporters, who go through security to enter the Capitol each day, need to pass through this magnetometer to enter the Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/g66dRWClGw — Ben Siegel (@benyc) January 21, 2020

As an additional magnetometer is introduced in the press gallery, Schumer says he will “vociferously oppose” any attempt to begin the trial unless reporters trying to get in are seated. (Photog. already isn’t allowed & anything televised is controlled by Sen. authorities.) — Justice Gilpin-Green (@JusticeGGreen) January 21, 2020

That there is a police officer and a magnetometer controlling journalists' access to the Senate Chamber. It's a modern first, it's wrong, and it portrays an institution unwilling to do the people's business in broad daylight. https://t.co/W0k2Cy6OUL — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) January 21, 2020

Four senate police officers just marched into the Senate Press Gallery to begin manning the metal detector that reporters will be required to pass through if we want to watch the impeachment proceedings. An ominous moment for the press and democracy. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) January 21, 2020

Adam Jentleson’s not a journalist, just Harry Reid’s former deputy chief of staff. But he’s still outraged on journalists’ behalf:

Chilling. This is where many of the reporters who cover the Senate work. The door is where they can step from their desks into the gallery overlooking the Senate floor. Now a police officer is stationed in their work space and they have to pass a magnetometer to get to the floor. https://t.co/u4pdTb4UR8 — Adam Jentleson 🎈💧🐉 (@AJentleson) January 21, 2020

Everyone in that room has already gone through a magnetometer to enter the building. The officer is in their workspace. It'd be like if an officer sat in your office where you confer with colleagues/write briefs and had to pass a second magnetometer to get to the conference room. — Adam Jentleson 🎈💧🐉 (@AJentleson) January 21, 2020

Is there no end to their suffering?

do we have an update on how journalists managed to survive going through a metal detector pic.twitter.com/vmjqmWtZn1 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 21, 2020

Any survivors deserve a Purple Heart. At the very least.

"It was like Omaha Beach out there"–a journalist who requested anonymity. The bravery astounds https://t.co/69lXgjgUR3 — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) January 21, 2020

The carnage reminds me of the Net Neutrality casualties. #neverforget — privatefight (@privatefight) January 21, 2020

Can't wait for the Ken Burns documentary about this ordeal https://t.co/BqYxDSgIrS — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 21, 2020

It’s going to be something.