Hillary Clinton recently sat down for an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, where she opened up and got real. Well, as real as Hillary can be expected to get. Because this doesn’t exactly strike us as very honest:

Hillary Clinton defends Harvey Weinstein association: "How could we have known?" https://t.co/VoN6xqhEFl — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 21, 2020

Looks like anyone waiting for her to take accountability for her association with known predator Harvey Weinstein shouldn’t’ve been holding their breath:

Speaking of Hollywood, with his trial in the news right now, do you have regrets about your lengthy association with Harvey Weinstein? How could we have known? He raised money for me, for the Obamas, for Democrats in general. And that at the time was something that everybody thought made sense. And of course, if all of us had known what we know now, it would have affected our behavior.

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual predation was essentially an open secret in Hollywood. Hillary Clinton has a lot of friends in Hollywood. No way she didn’t have a clue about Weinstein’s behavior. No way she’d turn down his money.

Everyone knew. — Dylan (@gallagdy) January 21, 2020

Yeah it's not like any of his victims were begging people to listen to them for years lol — Duane Reade (@abjectpetita) January 21, 2020

From March 2018 pic.twitter.com/R6wjY5T2Jj — Mark Scruffalo 🏴🌹🌻 (@ARealBuffalo) January 21, 2020

She had the power to vet anyone. She knew. She just didn't care because she wanted his money. — Sheila, a nobody for Bernie (@BadAssShrink) January 21, 2020

Oh well. At least Hillary Clinton’s not alone in her willful blindness: