Hillary Clinton’s recent interview with the Hollywood reporter has yielded some real gems. “Nobody likes” Bernie Sanders, who defended her in 2016. “How could we have known” that serial sexual predator Harvey Weinstein was a serial sexual predator?

And then there’s this:

Hillary Clinton, pining for for a media controlled by the left. Can you imagine? pic.twitter.com/bIJiX3wjbU — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) January 21, 2020

Just because the tons of progressive-leaning media outlets can’t compete with Fox News ratings-wise doesn’t mean they don’t do their damnedest.

Hilarious. The media is just not left enough, you guys. https://t.co/mF2xdcZQjI — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 21, 2020

The Left doesn’t just have an iron grip on TV media, but also on mainstream print media.

Hello Mike Bloomberg BLOOMBERG NEWS,NYT WASHINGTON POST — John Horn (@JohnPHorn) January 21, 2020

I find it odd how the D's attack FoxNews(and their viewers) as only one outlet, when the D's control most of the rest of the newspapers, network news, and cable news. Why are they so afraid of Fox? — jessica0917 (@jessica0917) January 21, 2020

Hillary Clinton is peddling BS and she knows it. And she’s counting on the media to let her get away with it.