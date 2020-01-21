Hillary Clinton’s recent interview with the Hollywood reporter has yielded some real gems. “Nobody likes” Bernie Sanders, who defended her in 2016. “How could we have known” that serial sexual predator Harvey Weinstein was a serial sexual predator?

And then there’s this:

Just because the tons of progressive-leaning media outlets can’t compete with Fox News ratings-wise doesn’t mean they don’t do their damnedest.

The Left doesn’t just have an iron grip on TV media, but also on mainstream print media.

Hillary Clinton is peddling BS and she knows it. And she’s counting on the media to let her get away with it.

