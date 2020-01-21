GOP Sen. Ted Cruz sent out this tweet after the impeachment proceedings got underway:

NEWSFLASH for Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff: @realDonaldTrump invoking Constitutional privilege is not obstruction of Congress. If it were, nearly every president would have committed impeachable conduct. pic.twitter.com/lWeV32MxWH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 21, 2020

Well, he didn’t count on eagle-eyed CNN political analyst — and former Clinton White House Press Secretary — Joe Lockhart:

Senators on the floor are sworn to silence and have no electronic devices. So how is this Senator tweeting? Did he sneak a phone in. Is he willing to go to prison? Or is the tweet from someone other than Cruz. @jack you should investigate — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 21, 2020

Maybe Cruz should be impeached. As long as Joe Lockhart is watching him, he won’t get away with such a grave offense.

Prettttty sure that the Senate was sitting as a court of impeachment when "Elizabeth Warren" tweeted this out at 2:06pm today.https://t.co/YOUQUUidvy https://t.co/80wDsUbBWX — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 21, 2020

If you're going to be the enforcer on this I think you'll end up staying pretty busy. https://t.co/knbnEkxPAS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 21, 2020

Hey, somebody’s got to be on top of this stuff.

There's this thing called "scheduling tweets" with software.

Maybe you haven't heard of that.

Or better, an actual Aid of the Senator could be doing it.

Not very aware, are you? — Audra (@audra_shumaker) January 21, 2020

You cover politics and aren't smart enough to realize aides have access to their bosses twitter accts? Embarrassing. — Noah (@reeb1011) January 21, 2020

wow…you think that's embarrassing and not what's going on the Senate floor. Maybe you're not smart enough. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 21, 2020

Joe is apparently unfamiliar with the expression “Quit while you’re behind.”

Gawd…..did you really think this was clever? — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) January 21, 2020

“Jack you should investigate…” What planet are you on? — Jay Collinwood (@Jaycollinwood) January 21, 2020

GP Dude's still bitter about his boss getting impeached for actually perjuring himself. https://t.co/s62Cnb820G — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 21, 2020

It gets even better. Because Ted Cruz responded:

Zodiac claims another victim!

Hey, Joe. Next time you think about tattling on Ted Cruz, maybe try this instead: