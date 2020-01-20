Memo to Virginia lawmakers: Your plan to legislate your way around the Second Amendment won’t go as smoothly as you want it to. Just ask Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan:
“If the bills go through as proposed, they will not be enforced. They are unconstitutional.” pic.twitter.com/Id6hsyWt8j
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 20, 2020
Just a taste of what Ralph Northam and Virginia’s gun control advocates in the state legislature have to look forward to.
