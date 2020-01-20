Today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, didn’t lead to any race riots or shootouts or murders — and that’s just not OK with CNN:

Clearly something must be done to correct this problem. This oughta do it:

Trending

We see what you did there, CNN. And we see right through it.

“Liberal hacks” seems like a pretty apt way to describe CNN, doesn’t it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNgun rightsgun rights rallyKansas CityRichmondshootingVirginia