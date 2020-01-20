For decades, Stephen King has enjoyed a successful career as an author. But it wasn’t until he joined Twitter that we got a real glimpse at his true brilliance. Take today’s tweet about Ted Cruz’s facial hair, for example. Talk about a gem:

It takes a really thoughtful and creative mind to craft a tweet like that.

Trending

Hey, it managed to get under Ted Cruz’s skin, which is all that really matters, right? Oh, wait:

Zodiac claims another victim! Killing King with kindness is a surefire way to get under his skin.

Cruz is far more generous than we would be. Based on his tweets, Stephen King isn’t all that talented when it comes to writing. He does, however, excel at beclowning himself. So props to him for that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: beardBiblefacial hairgoateeStephen KingTed Cruz