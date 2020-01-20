For decades, Stephen King has enjoyed a successful career as an author. But it wasn’t until he joined Twitter that we got a real glimpse at his true brilliance. Take today’s tweet about Ted Cruz’s facial hair, for example. Talk about a gem:

Ted Cruz's facial hair: It really puts the goat in goatee. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2020

It takes a really thoughtful and creative mind to craft a tweet like that.

This is the best you have? — Ryan Roberts (@Prof_Roberts) January 20, 2020

That’s the best you have? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dNpSZFA2VB — Professor X (@Gator_Attorney) January 20, 2020

Hey, it managed to get under Ted Cruz’s skin, which is all that really matters, right? Oh, wait:

Mr. King, you’re a talented writer. May blessings abound for you and your family. May love overflow in your life. I Peter 3:9 https://t.co/2dgfIOrgIY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2020

Zodiac claims another victim! Killing King with kindness is a surefire way to get under his skin.

Not only are you brilliant, Senator Cruz…as you displayed here, you are an absolute class act. #TexasProud — Jennifer (@jenniferewren) January 20, 2020

Love ❤️ your response! Class Act!! — Kelly Global 🇺🇸 (@kelly_global) January 20, 2020

Cruz is far more generous than we would be. Based on his tweets, Stephen King isn’t all that talented when it comes to writing. He does, however, excel at beclowning himself. So props to him for that.