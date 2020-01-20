Much like CNN and other media firefighters, Area Expert™ Tom Nichols was expecting violence or murder to result from today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia:

And much like CNN and other media firefighters, Area Expert™ Tom Nichols is extremely disappointed that today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, failed to result in widespread violence or murder. So he’s got to figure out some way to make the marchers evil. Apparently, he’s settled on their clothing:

Here’s what Nichols is talking about, for the record:

None of those people “dressed in military gear” shot or killed anyone, but they sure do look silly, don’t they? And isn’t that what really matters?

Sad!

Why were so many rally attendees “dressed in military gear,” Tom?

Couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

