Donald Trump’s legal team has been revealed, and the lineup is interesting, to say the least:

NEWS: Ken Star, Alan Dershowitz and Robert Ray are all expected to join President Trump’s legal team. With @PamelaBrownCNN — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 17, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump will be represented by former Bill Clinton special prosecutors Kenneth Starr and Robert Ray, plus retired Harvard constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz, at his Senate impeachment trial https://t.co/lGrRMI6Djk — POLITICO (@politico) January 17, 2020

Ken Starr, eh?

I don't know what we did to deserve being cursed to relive the 90s forever but we need to repent. https://t.co/N3s0YZZoEl — BT (@back_ttys) January 17, 2020

Speaking of reliving the 90s, Monica Lewinsky has some thoughts on this:

It’s déjà vu all over again!

Please feel free to elaborate. — MegaMane (@MegaMane2) January 17, 2020

We’re pretty sure we know what she’s saying.

this all must be so strange for you… — Matt Singer (@matthewjsinger) January 17, 2020

We’re sure it is. Regardless of how you feel about Ken Starr, we can imagine today’s just a weird day for Monica Lewinsky.