There was a time when we might have had a little sympathy for CNN’s Manu Raju. It seemed maybe not necessary for GOP Sen. Martha McSally to dismiss him as “a liberal hack” for trying to ask her a relatively straightforward question. But the media’s — especially CNN’s — reaction to the incident has all but eroded any potential for sympathy. MSM journalists have behaved in a way that can most charitably be described as pathetic.

And this joint statement from the National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute doesn’t do them any favors:

Joint statement issued by @PressClubDC & @NPCInstitute in support of @CNN's @mkraju: "Manu Raju is a consummate professional who is respected by his journalistic peers and the people he covers, politics notwithstanding. Stating the contrary is factually and ethically wrong." pic.twitter.com/DjgxI9aVpy — National Press Club (@PressClubDC) January 17, 2020

So much stunning bravery contained in one little statement. We can’t for the life of us figure out why the media’s reputation remains so terrible despite statements like that.

"It's ethically wrong to dislike his work," explained the professional journalists https://t.co/YWz90VgSMD — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 17, 2020

"respected by his journalistic peers"… Reminds me of the joke about why sharks don't attack lawyers. #ProfessionalCourtesy — Cao Ni Ma (@Novo_Burgo) January 17, 2020

See what i mean… like little bitches hahahahahah They really think theyre something special https://t.co/JNJXZnYbh7 — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 17, 2020

Just when you thought they couldn’t possibly be any more insufferable — or hypocritical:

I anxiously await the National Press Club’s comments of Omar’s attack on Manu.

pic.twitter.com/2U85nr5spy https://t.co/17EeZrgGrZ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 17, 2020

Sen. Menendez called @henryrodgersdc "trash" for asking a question about the Green New Deal, and you guys didn't say a peep. https://t.co/wC10UYo1jD — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 17, 2020

Say this and I’ll believe you’re sincere: "Henry Rodgers is a consummate professional who is respected by his journalistic peers and the people he covers, politics notwithstanding. Stating the contrary is factually and ethically wrong." — Silly Professor (@sillyprofessor) January 17, 2020

