There was a time when we might have had a little sympathy for CNN’s Manu Raju. It seemed maybe not necessary for GOP Sen. Martha McSally to dismiss him as “a liberal hack” for trying to ask her a relatively straightforward question. But the media’s — especially CNN’s — reaction to the incident has all but eroded any potential for sympathy. MSM journalists have behaved in a way that can most charitably be described as pathetic.

And this joint statement from the National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute doesn’t do them any favors:

So much stunning bravery contained in one little statement. We can’t for the life of us figure out why the media’s reputation remains so terrible despite statements like that.

Just when you thought they couldn’t possibly be any more insufferable — or hypocritical:

