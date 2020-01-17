Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar frequently cites her background as a refugee to attempt to shield herself from criticism. Wonder what she’ll have to say about Iraqi refugee — and Republican —Dalia al-Aqidi, who’s running for Congress against her:

Al-Aqidi has a powerful story and an important message: unlike Ilhan Omar, who frequently hides behind her background to trash America, al-Aqidi’s background has helped her to appreciate what makes this country so exceptional.

Trending

If anyone deserves to be sent packing, it’s Ilhan Omar. Will al-Aqidi be the one to do it? Stay tuned.

Tags: Dalia al-AqidiIlhan OmariraqMinnesotaQasem Soleimanirefugee