You know how yesterday, we were kind of starting to feel a little sorry for Bernie Sanders? The media have clearly chosen Elizabeth Warren’s side in the current feud and poor Bernie’s been hung out to dry.

Well, this should serve as a good reminder that we shouldn’t waste any more sympathy on Sanders:

This is not a drill:

Isn’t that special?

Bernie Sanders throwing his weight behind Shaun King should tell you all you need to know about Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders hangs around with bad people — which makes for pretty compelling evidence that Bernie Sanders is not a good person.

Bernie Sanders is not to be trusted.

