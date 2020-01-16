Earlier today, GOP Sen. Martha McSally called CNN’s Manu Raju “a liberal hack.”

Here's the moment when Sen. Martha McSally called CNN's Manu Raju a "liberal hack": pic.twitter.com/5iJ4brXuXg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 16, 2020

CNN, needless to say, is not pleased with McSally’s “unbecoming” remark:

New statement from @CNNPR about McSally's comment to @mkraju: "It is extremely unbecoming for a U.S. Senator to sink to this level and treat a member of the press this way for simply doing his job." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 16, 2020

One could argue that McSally’s comments were, in fact, unbecoming. But CNN’s response also raises a question: Is it becoming for a U.S. Representative to treat a member of the press that way for simply doing his job?

Anyone remember when Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar got super-snotty with Manu Raju when he tried to ask her a question?

Here's Ilhan Omar just last year "lashing out" at the same CNN reporter that Sen. McSally called a "liberal hack" this morning. Remember all the media outrage? Oh, that’s right. There was none. pic.twitter.com/GzZEEiPja2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 16, 2020

Raju got plenty of pushback from Omar’s supporters, but we don’t recall the media giving Omar too much pushback. Omar’s remarks certainly didn’t drive any MSM news cycles.

I certainly don’t recall an on air gasp of “oh my god” hysterics from Jake Tapper’s show. https://t.co/CEQ2pMp8wx — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2020

Do you really think these are the same??? — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) January 16, 2020

Mike Barb called what McSally did “an attack”. They are absolutely the same. Yet the reactions differ. https://t.co/dBFPQUCcqk — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2020

Indeed they do. Why is that?

***

Update:

Who’s up for another flashback, this one starring a Democratic U.S. Senator?

“Not interested. I have nothing to say to the Daily Caller. You're trash. I won't answer questions to the Daily Caller, period! You're trash! Don't keep harassing me or I'll call Capitol Police!,” Sen. Bob Menendez told me earlier today when I asked about the Green New Deal… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 13, 2019

Funny, we don’t recall any MSM outrage over that incident, either.