Good news, CNN! You’re far from the only shameless media hacks out there who are transparently in the tank for Elizabeth Warren. Vox is, too. Check out this headline summing up a key aspect of last night’s Democratic presidential debate:

Talk about a whitewashing.

This wasn’t a “dispute over a woman”; this was Elizabeth Warren and her campaign making a thoroughly unsubstantiated claim about Bernie Sanders and thinking they could get away with it. Guess in a way, they did get away with it, since outlets like Vox are so willing to cover for them.

Of course they do. They just don’t care.

